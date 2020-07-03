Motorcade and virtual events during 2020 Colorado Springs PrideFest

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every year Colorado Springs celebrates love without fear or judgement during PrideFest.

“Pride is a time where people come out of the closet at different stages of their life and every day,” PrideFest Executive Director Nic Grzecka said.

2019 Colorado Springs PrideFest made history with thousands coming out to celebrate and with more than 100 individual parade entries.

“Last year was Colorado Springs largest PrideFest so it’s disappointing we don’t get to repeat that but it’s understandable what we are going through,” Grzecka explained.

Safer-at-Home guidelines played a factor on this year’s cancellation, but events will be held each day starting July 6.

“Pride started as a riot and pride started as rally and there was no benefit to businesses at that time so this is nostalgic t in a way to go back to the roots of what pride was and it means to you,” Grzecka said.

Just like other 2020 events, Pride will go virtual, giving everyone the chance to celebrate love.

“Some people may not feel comfortable being out or around other people in the LGBTQ community, yet, so it’s an opportunity to dip their toes in their waters and experience some of what pride is about without being out publically,” Grzecka added.

EVENTS:

Monday, July 6 – Ally up Rainbow Day: decorate with and wear rainbows to show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tuesday, July 7 – Dine with Pride: DIne out at PrideFest ally restaurants to support PrideFest. Part of your bill will be donated to PrideFest.

Wednesday, July 8 – Pride Bingo: Pride bingo with the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire at Club Q

Thursday, July 9 – Share your pride: Post on Facebook and other social media about your Pride, use #COSPRIDEFEST

Friday, July 10 – PrideFest weekend kickoff: Drag shows and other PrideFest events throughout the city.

Saturday, July 11 – Virtual PrideFest

PrideFest events throughout the city and a virtual drag show live on Facebook.

Sunday, July 12 – PrideFest Motorcade and Virtual Events: Join us to drive across the city to show our pride.

For more information head to Colorado Springs PrideFest.