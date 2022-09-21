COLORADO SPRINGS — Mothers of Murdered Youth will host a Day of Remembrance for murder victims in Colorado Springs.

Friends and families of homicide victims are invited to attend, and there will be speakers from the District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Springs Police Department, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

This also marks the 25th year that Mothers of Murdered Youth has been in service to the community.

The event will take place from 6 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Life Church, 1318 North Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80909.