EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A judge sentenced 26-year-old Ashlynne Perez to a year in prison after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide following the death of her 4-year-old son who shot himself outside a marijuana dispensary.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Ashlynne Perez, Carlos Perez

According to court documents, Perez’s son accidentally shot himself on July 6, after unbuckling his car seat and climbing into the front seat of his parent’s car where a loaded handgun was laying open on a dashboard cubby. The Perez was sitting in the front seat while her husband Carlos was inside Maggie’s Farm purchasing marijuana products in Manitou Springs.

The boy’s father, Carlos, was initially charged with child abuse resulting in death, but the charge was dropped. Carlos had mentioned that the boy had been interested in guns in the past.

Perez pled guilty in January criminally negligent homicide so two counts of child abuse were dropped.