Mother sentenced to 24 years in the death of her son

COLORADO SPRINGS — The mother of a 2-year-old Colorado boy who fatally shot himself has been sentenced to a total of 24 years in prison.

Judge Linda Billings-Vela sentenced 32-year-old Melissa Michelle Adamson to a total of 24 years in prison. Saying “this is one of the most difficult sentencing hearings I’ve ever presided over…”

Adamson’s 2-year-old son, Lohki Bloom, was killed in the shooting, which happened October 21, 2018, at a home on Hartford Street. When deputies arrived, they were flagged down by the victim’s parents as Adamson had the boy in her arms, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Adamson was sentenced to 12 years for one count of Child Abuse Resulting in Death for the October 2018 death of her 2-year-old son, Lhoki, and two six-year sentences for two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Sentences to be served consecutively.