Mother puts injured bobcat in backseat next to child

Injured bobcat picked up by woman in Colorado Springs and wrapped it in a blanket next to child in the backseat of her car. Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife of Southeast Region.

Officials have a warning: Don't pick up wildlife. Let CO Parks and Wildlife handle it

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife of the Southeast Region, a woman picked up an injured bobcat and put it in her car inches away from where her child was seated on Wednesday.

A boy, about 3 years old, was in the back seat.

Agency officials told her to get her boy and herself out of the SUV when she called to ask what to do.

Vogrin says District Wildlife Manager Sarah Watson responded to the call, opened a door and slammed it shut when she spotted the estimated 25-pound cat.

The woman had wrapped the adult male bobcat up in blankets.

While Officer Watson secured it in a catch pole it struggled and swiped at her with its front claws. Watson used a trapping device to remove the animal, which was hissing and resisting despite severe internal injuries and paralyzed rear legs.

The injured cat was euthanized.

A warning from wildlife officials is to never pick up a wild animal. Please call Colorado Parks and Wildlife and let them handle them.

Officials said the woman was lucky. The wild cat was too injured to react to being picked up and placed in a car, but officials say no one should ever try this.