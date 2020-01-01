Mother of 12-year-old Broncos field runner speaks out

DENVER (KDVR) — The mother of a boy cited for running out onto the field at Mile High Stadium Sunday is speaking out for the first time about the incident and how she’s addressing the issue with her son.

The tackle taking Bronco nation by storm sent mother Esperansa Casias, watching from home, into shock.

“When I walked into that stadium, they knew I meant business and not with them, but my son,” Casias said.

The field ordeal was not what Casias expected when she bought her 12-year-old son Arturo his first tickets to a broncos game with his dad.

“I don’t think he fully understood the consequences to his actions or that somebody could possibly could get hurt,” Casias said, adding, “That was not his intention at all, just everyone in the stands were egging him on. He’s a 12-year-old boy, he has grown people around him saying ‘Do it, do it, do it’ he’s going to do it.”:

Caught in the commotion of his first game day crowd, Arturo took the field and learned a big, nationally broadcasted lesson.

“He’s not feeling good about it,” Casias said. “He has a trespassing ticket, this is criminal charges and this is going to stick with him and he knows this now but it’s a little too late.”

The outcome of a security guard with a fractured ankle because of his act is also sticking with him.

“That was one of the first things he said, he said ‘should I write a letter to the guy that got hurt because I didn’t mean to hurt anybody.’”

The security guard, Chris Clark, is home and resting after successful surgery.

Casias said Arturo will have to work and earn his own money to pay whatever fine he faces.