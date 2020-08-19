Mother & district employee quits, takes student out over COVID-19 protocols

COLORADO SPRINGS– Just as soon as the school year started, it ends for one district employee in Harrison School District Two, as well as her 3rd grade daughter.

Rachael Hartson was a paraprofessional at Soaring Eagles Elementary School in the district and her daughter is in third grade.

“I took this job for her medical issues so I could be there if something happened,” Hartson said.

Hartson has enrolled her daughter in another district, one she felt more comfortable with their plan for holding in-person learning.

On Monday, the district opened classrooms largely for just elementary students, but a change in protocols announced that day has Hartson concerned.

Her concerns circle around what happens when there is a positive COVID-19 case in a school and around how the school “cohorts” students.

Cohorting is the practice of grouping students together as they learn throughout the day and go to different places of the school.

In Harrison schools, the cohort is a students’ classroom. In a normal year, those classes are capped at 24 students but, with some families opting for remote learning, the district reports around a dozen students in each classroom. District Public Information Officer Christine O’Brein says there are times, such as lunch and recess, where classes in an entire grades come together.

“There will be some times when it is a grade level, but students are still socially distanced, they’re wearing masks, they’re frequently washing hands and sanitizing hands.” O’Brien said.

O’Brien points out that students will be separated from other classes during those events as well.

“This doesn’t seem to be a problem to anyone, for me it is.” Hartson said, “You want people to have as minimal contact as possible to make it as safe as possible.

Another point of concern with her came from a conversation with her families doctor.

O’Brien says the late change to the school district’s protocol Monday were initiated by changes from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

When a student tests positive, the state’s guidance changed from people in that student’s quarantine for 14 days to instead monitor for symptoms for four days.

“Our district wasn’t quite comfortable with that,” O’Brien said.

Instead, the district will close down the building where a student tests positive for four days to fumigate and conduct contact tracing.

“We had to weigh heavily on what does it do, potentially, shutting down and taking it remote for four days. We know that’s a change for parents, especially parents who have to work.” O’Brien said.

The changes that were made Monday were a result of the state changes and O’Brien says, when the district received them late last week, they needed time to create a plan for how they would adhere, or in this case, enhance the guidance.