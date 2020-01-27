Mother and son found dead in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo — Two people found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park on January 24 have been identified.

A mother and son from Colorado Springs, 24-year-old Tristen Watson and 17-month-old Christopher Watson, were found dead on a trail Friday by park rangers.

Park officials tell FOX21 News Tristen’s car was located near Upper Beaver Meadows Road and park rangers immediately began to search for the vehicle’s passengers. Tristen and Christopher’s bodies were found some time later.

The Larimer County Coroner has ruled gunshot wounds as the cause of both deaths; however, Tristen’s was self-inflicted.

The investigation by the National Park Service is still ongoing.