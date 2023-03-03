(MONUMENT, Colo.) — It’s on frozen bodies of water in Colorado, like Lake Monument, where you’ll find women like Brieana Farnsworth, ice fishing.

According to Scheels, since the pandemic, they’ve seen an increase in women buying fishing licenses to ice fish, and Farnsworth is one of those women.

“A lot of women wanted to get outside and learn how to ice fish,” Farnsworth said when asked why she thought more women were taking to the sport.

Scheels recommends that if you’re considering becoming an ice angler, remember safety first, noting that it’s best to take spikes for your shoes, an auger or spud bar, and a float suit.

The company also notes the affordability of the sport, with starting costs at $100 or less.