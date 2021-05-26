50+ monuments, gravesites vandalized at Crystal Valley Cemetery in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – Manitou Springs Police and the City of Manitou Springs are investigating a vandalism incident at Crystal Valley Cemetery.

The City of Manitou Springs’ Parks and Recreation and Public Works crews discovered Wednesday morning more than 50 monuments and gravesites had been toppled or broken. In addition, large amounts of trash and a small burn area were also found in the Cemetery.

City crews are working to restore the Cemetery to its original condition. In addition, the Manitou Springs Parks and Recreation Department will be contacting the families and plot-owners who’s loved one’s gravesites experienced irreparable damage.







“It is disheartening to see such disregard and damage towards the memories of our community’s loved ones,” said Interim Chief of Police Bill Otto. “We have heightened our patrols around the Cemetery and are urging anybody with information to anonymously contact that Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, where they could receive a cash reward.”

The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers can be reached at crimestop.net or at (719)-634-STOP [7867] and you will remain anonymous.