More than 4,500 sign petition ‘Keep Krystal Lee Kenney in Prison’

CRIPPLE CREEK — People from around the country are wanting to have their voices heard about whether or not Krystal Lee Kenney spends her entire sentence behind bars.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said last week that Kenney, who was sentenced in January to three years in prison in connection with the murder of Kelsey Berreth, has requested to be moved to a halfway house.

Kelli Shofstall created the change.org petition and in 48 hours there were 4,500 signatures.

“Maybe she or her attorney thought, while the whole world has their heads turned (Coronavirus pandemic), let’s do this,” Shofstall said. “She (Kenney) went to ask, they didn’t come to her.”

Shofstall also said creating the petition caught the Berreth family’s attention and they thanked her for her efforts.

“I got a message from her mother today thanking me, it sent chills down my spine and I’m just so happy that we can be a little carbon wheel of justice for Kelsey Berreth and her family,” Shofstall explained.

The Berreth’s also asked Shofstall to send the petition to the Colorado Department of Corrections Victim Services Unit.

The final say of whether or not Krystal Lee Kenney will be sent to a halfway house or stay in prison will be up to a community corrections board.

Kenney was sentenced January 28 to three years in prison, followed by a year of mandatory parole. In February 2019, she pled guilty to a felony charge of evidence tampering.

The plea was part of a deal in which she also agreed to testify against Patrick Frazee, who ultimately was found guilty of murdering Berreth.

The request is separate from parole and the parole board hearing process.

The district attorney’s office sent a letter to the Community Corrections Board opposing the move.

“Ms. Kenney deserves to spend every day of her three-year sentence in the Department of Corrections, but we are cognizant of the fact she will not serve that entire sentence, day for day, in the Denver Woman’s Correctional Facility,” the DA’s office wrote in the letter. “She should, however, serve more than two months. She should serve her full sentence in the DOC until she paroles from DOC. Serving two months out of a three-year sentence for what she did is simply unconscionable.”