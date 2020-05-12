More than 100 help search for missing woman in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who had reportedly gone on a bike ride and never returned home.

On Sunday, at 5:46 p.m. the Chaffee County Communications Center received a report of a missing woman in the area on County Road 225 and West Highway 50.

Deputies say they spoke with a neighbor who said 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew had reportedly gone for a bike ride in the Maysville area and didn’t return home.

Sheriff personnel called members of Chaffee County Search and Rescue South and North and a search began immediately. The Department of Corrections was contacted and a request was made for tracking dogs to assist. They responded and joined the search. The search continued into the early morning hours with no results.

The search resumed on Monday May 11 with Search and Rescue. They once again scoured the area. Members were then called from the Chaffee County Tac Team along with search parties from the Department of Corrections and the area was once again scoured.

In all over 100 personnel were used during the search, however, by late afternoon Monday, Morphew had not been found.

This will be an ongoing investigation into this matter and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office asks that any person or persons who may have information please call the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office at 719-539-2596 or Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-2599.