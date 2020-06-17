More than 100 dogs rescued from Costilla County home

SAN LUIS, Colo. — The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office along with several county agencies and animal welfare organizations rescued more than 100 mixed breed dogs, including newborn puppies.
Officials executed a search warrant on a home west of Mesita on Tuesday. Unfortunately, two dead animals were also found on the property.
The case is an active investigation with the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Humane Society, with charges to be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.
The animals will remain in the care of animal welfare agencies throughout the state, including the Dumb Friends League, pending the owner’s due-process and cost of care hearing by the court.