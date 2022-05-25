DURANGO, Colo. — Fire crews will continue to fight a wildfire burning near Durango on Tuesday.

The Perins Peak Fire is burning 105 acres on Bureau of Land Management land. Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for County Roads 206, 208, and the Rock-Ridge Subdivision.

On Monday evening, crews worked to fight the flames from the air, before touching down at about midnight.

At last check, there has been no word on containment, however, the Durango Fire Department says they don’t believe the flames are moving toward the city.

Trail access has been closed to Overend Mountain Park, Twin Buttes, and Perins State Wildlife Area.