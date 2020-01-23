More homes are being built in Colorado Springs, but less are listed

COLORADO SPRINGS– Olympic City, U.S.A is a desirable place to be, according to the National Association of Realtors as the groups has named Colorado Springs both a top 10 housing market for 2020 and one of the ten housing markets expected to outperform in the next three to five years.

Though, in its top ten report the group projected sales declining by 1.4%.

“If you go back to 2014 we saw an increase every year until 2018,” said Public Information Officer for the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) Greg Dingrando. “So certainly, we have that growing trend over the past five years.”

In a report released from PPRBD earlier this year, it detailed building permits in 2019 spiked 18 percent. It was down around 2.5 percent from 2018, but Dingrando said 2018 was a record-setting year for building permits.

“2019 was a very, very busy year for us,” said Dingrando. “It’s really great for this community to see that kind of growth and that kind of development in the Pikes Peak region.”

According to a recent report from Zillow inventory, the number of homes for sale decreased in 2019 by 8.7%.

“Taking permits and inventory you really can’t make that comparison too well at all,” Dingrando said. “We might see a lot of permits, but not all of those homes are done and ready.”

Dingrando added that the majority of new homes being built are already under contract with potential buyers, meaning they aren’t adding to the inventory unless those buyers are also selling their home in Colorado Springs.

155,653 people recently moved in Colorado Springs, according to the NAR report. Of those, 74,501 people moved from outside of El Paso County:

10,495 from Denver, Aurora & Lakewood, CO 1,343 from Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, WA 1,307 from Washington D.C. metro area 1,199 from Pueblo, CO 1,183 Kileen & Temple, TX 1,061 from Fayetville, NC 1,002 Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, CA 991 from Urban Honolulu, HI 988 Dallas, Ft. Worth, Arlington, TX 975 New York, NY, Newark & Jersey City, NJ