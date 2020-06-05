More facilities in Colorado Springs reopen

COLORADO SPRINGS – Several Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services facilities and programs that have been closed or suspended due to COVID-19 will return over the next few weeks with public health modifications.

In all instances, people are asked to stay home if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone experiencing symptoms; practice good personal hygiene; maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from members of other households; and wear a face covering if the activity allows.

The following are updates for City-owned facilities and programs based on state guidance for Personal Recreation and Children’s Day Camps & Youth Sports Camps.

Community Centers

The Deerfield Hills, Hillside and Meadows Park community centers are open only for modified summer camps, which begin June 15. Most programs have already reached capacity. Limited availability remains at Meadows Park. Modified food distribution service is also being offered by the community centers. Specific program information is available on their respective webpages.

Playgrounds

All of the City’s 137 playgrounds reopen June 5 to 10 people at a time. Signage will be posted at each site with the capacity recommendation and physical distancing and hygiene reminders.

Pioneers Museum

The Pioneers Museum remains closed to the public, however, the Colorado Farm and Art Market will take place on the Alamo Park grounds every Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. starting June 10.

Pools, Spray Grounds and Fountains

The Deerfield Hills Spray Ground, Water Hole at Venezia Park and Uncle Wilbur Fountain at Acacia Park will open as soon as June 17 with a recommended maximum of 50 people at a time. Routine cleanings will occur several times daily. As previously announced, the Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park is closed this summer due to construction activity in the area.

Two of the City’s three outdoor pools – Wilson Ranch and Monument Valley, operated by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region – will open at a limited capacity. An opening date has not yet been determined, but they could open as soon as June 22. Surfaces in restrooms and locker rooms will be cleaned routinely. As previously scheduled, Portal Pool and Prospect Lake Beach will remain closed for the season.

Reopening of the City-owned indoor pools at the Cottonwood Creek Family Center YMCA and Memorial Park Family Center YMCA will occur at a later date that has not yet been determined.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

All historic sites, with the exception of the Orchard House, are now open to the public, and Living History programs have resumed. Access is limited inside the Rock Ledge House and General Store. Visitors are advised to prepare for rapidly changing weather as indoor shelter is not available and are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online.

Sertich Ice Center

The facility will begin accommodating private reservations for up to 50 people on the ice at a time starting June 15. Teams participating in organized leagues must observe a limit of 25 players, excluding coaches. Guests are encouraged to use personal equipment when possible. Rental equipment will be cleaned and disinfected between each use. Email sertichinfo@coloradosprings.gov for specific questions.

Special Event Permits and Pavilion Rentals

Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited in non-residential public and private areas, including outdoor pavilions. Exceptions include farmer’s markets and competitive events such as races and endurance events, which are allowed as long as physical distancing is maintained. Specific to races, no more than 10 people can be gathered at a time, therefore race directors must implement staggered start times and make efforts to prevent gatherings at starts and finishes.

Large pavilions that can accommodate physical distancing requirements can now be reserved to groups of 10 people or less. This includes Cheyenne Cañon Mesa, Memorial Park Pavilion Complex, Monument Valley Park, Palmer Park (Lazy Land, Council Grounds and Youth Camp only) and Venezia Park.

Sports: Youth and Adult Sport Programs and Outdoor Sport Facility Rentals

All City youth and adult summer sport programs begin practice June 15 with a maximum of 25 people per game or practice, excluding coaches and referees. The sports office is prepared to support local public health contact tracing efforts if exposures to COVID-19 occur.

Spectators are strongly discouraged for adult sports. Spectators, like parents, are permitted for youth sports, as long as members from different households maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from each other.

Reservations from organized leagues, sport camps and outdoor camps will be accepted starting Monday, June 8, for outdoor recreation facilities, including fields and courts. A capacity of 25 people or less must be maintained per field. Parks’ staff will perform routine checks to help ensure public health guidance is being followed at its sport facilities.

Therapeutic Recreation Program

The Therapeutic Recreation Program is offering modified summer camps designed for youth with disabilities as well as its adaptive water skiing and tubing program, all starting July 1.

Visitor & Nature Centers

The Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, owned and operated by the Garden of the Gods Foundation, is now open during its regular business hours. The restrooms at the Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center are open, however, the center itself remains closed. The Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center also remains closed.

Other City Facilities

As part of the phased, data-based re-opening of City of Colorado Springs facilities, several buildings restarted in-person services on June 1. New safety measures are in place for both employees and members of the public, out of an abundance of caution. These facilities include the City Administration Building, City Hall, Municipal Court, Transit Administration Building, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Administration Building, Sports Office and Regional Building.

Members of the public entering the above-listed city facilities will be required to undergo temperature and symptom checks as well as to wear a mask if they are medically able. Masks will be available for those who do not have one. Employees in these buildings are subject to the same entrance procedures.