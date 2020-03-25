More animals find foster homes in Colorado Springs amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis encouraged Coloradans to foster animals during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region issued a statement to FOX21 on their current situation:

“We have received an overwhelming number of foster applications from the community. Thank you all so much for your support! We have currently disabled our foster application as we process our current applications. We will keep our community updated as soon as we have a need for more foster homes. In the meantime, please consider adopting a new pet or making a generous donation to help fund our life-saving programs.”

Director of Adoptions Programs at the National Mill Dog Rescue Jenny Whitt said it can be beneficial to one’s mental health.

“I think that we’re all feeling a little bit cooped up these days – a feeling that we’re not used to at all, and just the companionship and company in the home, whether you have a family and you just want an extra project or some extra fun in fostering -especially if you’re alone, just the companionship is extremely important and I think right now we all feel like we could use a little bit of help and the dogs are no different they need help just like we do,” said Whitt.

The National Mill Dog Rescue is currently looking for long-term fosters, which can range anywhere from four weeks to 10 or more months.

If you’re interested in fostering a cat, anywhere from two weeks to two months, Happy Cats Haven in Colorado Springs is taking foster applications. Click here for more information.

Happy Cats Haven would like to remind people if you come across wild kittens, do not remove them from where they are found because their mother is most likely nearby, and to call them for more information and assistance.

Videos courtesy of HSPPR, National Mill Dog Rescue, Happy Cats Haven.

UPDATE: Governor Jared Polis issued a “Stay at Home” order for the state of Colorado starting March 26. Check with the shelter or rescue for more information.