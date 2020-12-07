Monument Police Department announces bicycle patrol unit

MONUMENT, Colo.– The Monument Police Department has created a newly established Bicycle Patrol Unit.

The use of bicycles will allow officers to patrol the many parks, trails, neighborhoods and shopping centers located throughout the community.

With a generous grant provided by Classic Homes and Challenger Homes to the Monument Police Department, several officers completed their International Police Mountain Bike Association

(IPMBA) certification course and bicycles and equipment have been purchased with the grant.

The Monument Police Department says the unit will increase the Monument Police Department’s interaction with the residents and visitors of the Town of Monument.