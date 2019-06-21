Monument native to compete at national archery competition

MONUMENT, Colo. — Monument native Isaac Ferguson is set to compete at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Championship in Grand Island, Nebraska next week.

This is Ferguson’s first trip to the national championships, a goal he’s been aiming for for some time. He’s used a bow and arrow since he was young, and his passion for archery started at his family’s pasture where he would shoot with his brothers.

“I try to get up and practice four hours each day,” Ferguson said.

His dedication and focus helped him reach a spot on the 4-H Colorado state team ahead of the national competition.

“I’m looking forward to doing a lot of things I have never done before,” he said. “I have never shot in meters. I have never shot a field competition. I have shot 3D before, and they will have all of that at nationals.”

Ferguson said getting to nationals has been a dream for so long. “I already know I want to keep doing archery for a long time. To win at nationals, that would just seal the deal for me.”

Nationals start June 23 and run until June 28.