Montage Salon owner gets candid about business impacts during the coronavirus shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS– On March 19 Governor Polis ordered the shutdown of salons along with many other businesses considered “nonessential”.

Like restaurants, many of these places are independently owned with no corporate backing.

These members of our community have been forced to get creative if they want to stay afloat over the next six weeks.

Dee Cortez sat down with Dakota Malacara, Owner and Artistic Director of Montage Salon, to find out how we can come together as a community to help our local businesses survive through the shutdown.

Montage Salon is now offering a 20% discount on all Aveda Products which can be purchased using the app, Pocket Salon.

Curbside pickup is a new feature offered for all purchases!

You don’t have to leave your car. Once purchased, you can call to arrange a curbside pickup at 757-600-9866.

If you just want to help you can go online HERE and order your E-Gift card to be used in house at a later date.