Monarch Pass closed in both directions due to avalanche

MONARCH, Colo.,– Monarch Pass is closed in both directions due to an avalanche, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The avalanche happened Saturday morning and crews are working to clear the roadway.

CDOT says the avalanche happened on Highway 50 between mile marker 190 (1 mile west of the Monarch Pass area) and County Road 228 (near Monarch Pass). Both directions closed at mile marker 205.

CSP says one car was caught up in the avalanche and no injuries were reported.

Drivers are being asked to take an alternative route. There is no estimated time of reopening.