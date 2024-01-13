(CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.) — Bad news for skiers, Monarch Mountain announced it will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 13 due to Road Closures.

Due to safety concerns, the Colorado Department of Transportation has closed US 50 in both directions between County Road 888 and Count Road 228 from Mile Point 190 to Mile Point 205. This includes a Monarch pass. You can see the conditions of Monarch Pass Saturday morning in the images below.

Monarch Pass Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

You won’t have to wait too long to hit the slopes as Monarch expects to be back open on Sunday, Jan. 14.