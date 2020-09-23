Monarch Mountain announces 2020 opening date

SALIDA, Colo.,– Monarch Mountain has officially announced plans to open on Friday, November 20, 2020.

General Manager Randy Stroud says if there is enough snow to open sooner, they will certainly do so.

Stroud says there will be changes to operations due to COVID-19.

Things to know:

Avoid weekends when possible. If given the choice, we strongly recommend skiing the weekdays. If there has ever been a time for a “Weekday Warrior” movement, this is the time. We know that is not possible for everyone, but those who can and do will be helping those who cannot.

Avoid historically busy days. This season these days are December 26 through January 3, MLK weekend, and Presidents Day weekend. Let’s let our more holiday constrained visitors have some fun during this time.

Ticket Sales

All Season passholders will have access to the lifts any day of the week all season long. No black-out dates and no reservation needed.

Blue Card holders will have access to the lifts any day of the week all season long. No black-out dates and no reservation needed.

Any purchaser of a four pack from a special preseason event will have access to the lifts all season long except for blacked out dates as designated on the ticket: December 26 through January 3, and February 13 and 14.

Any purchaser of an online ticket will have access to the lifts on the day they select, if available, and as designated on the ticket. The number of tickets sold each day will be variable to reduce peak visitation periods.

Purchase of a ticket onsite at the ticket windows will not be available on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the season starting December 12, 2020.

Day tickets for any Saturday or Sunday starting December 12, 2020 will have to be purchased online no later than the night before, if not already sold out. The number of tickets sold each day will be limited to reduce peak visitation periods.

Purchase of a ticket onsite at the ticket windows will not be available December 26, 2020 through January 3, 2021. Day tickets will have to be purchased online no later than the night before, if not already sold out. The number of tickets sold each day during this period will be limited to reduce peak visitation periods.

COVID Information

Face coverings will be mandatory to wear anywhere on the Monarch campus including outdoors where six-foot distancing is not achievable.

Face coverings will be mandatory at all times while indoors and can be removed only for the purpose of eating or drinking.

All Monarch employees will wear face coverings and participate in daily health screenings. Social Distancing, as prescribed by local and state health officials, will be maintained at all times.

The seating capacity in each of the rooms on campus has been reduced by 50%.

Overall capacity levels of the main lodge will be monitored and will be limited. Those needing shelter when the lodge reaches capacity will need to do so in their vehicles.

There will be seating time limits at every table. No lengthy reserving/hording of tables.

Hosts will be available to assist those with questions and concerns at each level during peak times. Food and/or beverage that has not been prepared by Monarch Mountain cannot be brought into the lodge. “Sack lunches” will need to be eaten outdoors or in one’s vehicle.

Changing of one’s clothing should be done at home, hotel room, or at one’s vehicle.

Items left in the lodge unattended will be picked up and moved to Lost and Found at the Guest Service Desk.

The Rental and Lesson Center capacity will hold strictly to guidelines set by the local and state health agencies.

The Season Pass check-in area has been expanded and updated. Ticket windows have been updated to accommodate touch-free Credit Card processing as well as providing partitions between guests.

Plexiglass shields have been installed at all guest-facing areas.

Signage will be placed throughout the campus to educate, direct and encourage guests regarding new protocols.

Childcare at the Children Center has been suspended for the season. Sanitation and cleaning regiments have been significantly enhanced throughout the lodge and bathrooms.

