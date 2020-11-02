Moms Demanding Action promotes gun safety

COLORADO SPRINGS — Moms Demand Action is the nation’s largest grassroots volunteer network working to end gun violence.

Moms Demand Action campaigned for new and stronger solutions to lax gun laws and loopholes that jeopardize the safety of families.

They say they support gun ownership just wish for safe storage and ownership.

The COVID-19 crisis has created new challenges for parents. Kids are out of school and spending more time at home.

The boredom and isolation they may be feeling pose additional risks to their safety. The website Be Smart for Kids said securing all guns in the home—storing them locked, unloaded, and separate from ammunition—can save your child’s life.

“We really want to encourage a high level of responsibility in gun ownership. So if you look at having a gun in your home for safety, then there are ways to keep that safe so that your children and teenagers don’t have access to it. But you still have that ability to keep your home safe, have that sense of security that you are looking for. So it’s not one or the other, we know it’s both,” said Abbey Winter, a volunteer with Colorado Moms Demand Action.

This weekend, volunteers with the Colorado chapter of Moms Demand Action will get out the vote for gun sense candidates up and down the ballot. They plan to make more than a thousand calls, texts, and lit drops to voters across the state to ensure they cast their ballot ahead of Election Day.