Mom asks for public’s help in finding the person/people who killed her son

COLORADO SPRINGS – The mother of Thomas Anthony Faircloth wants the public’s help and those who know anything that led up to her son’s death to come forward.

On Saturday November 2nd, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was found dead at a vacant lot near Galley Road and Powers Blvd.

“To the murder or murders, all I have to say to you is, your time is up,” Kellie Faircloth-Chellete stated on a phone call with FOX21News.

EPCSO has since ruled the death as a homicide. They stated they found suspicious injuries on the 27-year-old’s body. Officials have been interviewing people who might have information that left to his death.

“For those who know the individual or individuals who stole my sons life, it is your moral obligation to come forth with any information to bring justice for my son and peace for my family,” Kellie said.

Kellie said she is in close contact with EPCSO. She stated her son was homeless at the time but it was his choice to be homeless. EPSCO stated they believed Anthony was living in the homeless community near the lot where his body was found.

“He was awesome. He was a free spirit. He lived life on his own terms,” Kellie said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Crime Tip Line at 719-520-6666.