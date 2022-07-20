COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re hoping to find a new fur-ever friend, you’ll definitely want to meet Molly!



Molly is a 5-year-old terrier mix that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region as a stray. They say she’s a sweet dog that loves to play. She’s housebroken and already knows commands such as “sit” and “shake”!

The adoption fee for Molly is $200 and includes the following:

– Voucher for veterinarian exam

– Vaccinations

– 30 days of pet health insurance

– A one year dog license

– Molly is already spayed

HSPPR also broke ground on a new veterinary clinic in April. Abbie Houghton, assistant project manager for GE Johnson, provided an update on the new build in studio on Wednesday morning.