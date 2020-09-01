Mobile learning lab debuts at Pueblo Community College

PUEBLO, Colo. — Along the Governor’s tour of Southern Colorado he also stopped by Pueblo Community College (PCC) to unveil the school’s new mobile learning lab.

The college has multiple mobile learning labs for a variety of disciplines. They include machine, welding, etc. This newest mobile learning lab is for non-destructive testing, which an emerging industry in the state, according to Amanda Corum, executive director of PCC.

Non-destructive testing is where manufacturers analyze materials for instabilities without damaging the material itself.

The goal is to help out employers have onsite training abilities in each of the fields.

It’s a 53-foot trailer that has a pop out for a mobile classroom.

NDT mobile lab desks (Photo: PCC)

Governor Polis at ribbon cutting for learning lab. (Photo: City of Pueblo, Twitter)

Nondestructive testing mobile learning lab (Photo: PCC)

NDT mobile lab interior (Photo: PCC)

A company such as Vestas Towers can use ultrasound technology to check the welds that join each section of a tower to ensure there are no flaws or cracks. Vestas, EVRAZ – which recently announced a major expansion at its Pueblo facility – and the Transportation Technology Center are three local companies that have committed to using PCC’s lab.

The lab was made possible through the Skill Advance Colorado Mobile Learning Lab Assistance Program, part of the Skill Advance Colorado Customized Job Training Program that is administered by the Colorado Community College System and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

A total of $789,912.12 was awarded for the lab’s creation, including in-kind contributions from PCC. The final cost was $562,963.48, according to Corum.