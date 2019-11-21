MLB considers killing our Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS — Major League Baseball has proposed a plan to eliminate over 40 Minor League Baseball teams, potentially including the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Check out the Vibes President and General Manager Chris Phillips reading a statement here.

The MLB and the Minor League Baseball are in the earliest stages of negotiations.

Vibe officials said more than 100 members of Congress have already expressed their firm opposition to MLB’s proposed cuts in a bipartisan statement issued to Major League Baseball. The Vibes would like to thank Colorado Congressmen Scott Tipton and Doug Lamborn in particular for signing the letter of support, helping to protect our local communities.

“We can promise you, our loyal fans and partners that we are focusing on the positives, and the future. 2019 was a great inaugural season for the Vibes, and 2020 is promising to be an even better year! For the first time, the Vibes will be participating in Minor League Baseball’s prestigious Copa de la Diversión for four games in July, celebrating our local LatinX community and culture. The Vibes will also be hosting the 2020 All-Star Game at UCHealth Park on August 4th, marking the first time Colorado Springs has ever hosted a professional baseball All-Star Game.” Rocky Mountain Vibes President and General Manager Chris Phillips

The Vibes said if this proposed contraction would not only take jobs away from thousands of Minor League players, Front Office staff, and seasonal employees all over the country but will also severely hurt business on a local level in our city, as well as dozens of other communities throughout the nation.

If the Vibes in Colorado Springs would be eliminated it would take away tens of thousands of dollars of charitable donations that fund local non-profits, as well as a reading program that supports over 17,000 children. Also, the Vibes support the military community by recognizing and highlighting the hundreds of thousands of military families.

There are 161 other Minor League teams across the country. The Vibes encouraging fans to stay informed and vocalize their support.

Opening Night for the Vibes will be June 26 and they will take on the Ogden Raptors.