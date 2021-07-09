Mistrial declared during jury selection for man charged in deadly road rage shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A mistrial has been declared for Jeremy Webster, the man accused of shooting a family outside of a dentist’s office in June 2018.

Vaughn Bigelow, 13, was killed. His mother, Meghan, and 7-year-old brother were critically wounded along with another bystander.

Police said Webster shot the family after a road rage incident on Sheridan Boulevard.

Webster is charged with a total of 22 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault. Webster lived in Colorado Springs at the time of the shooting.

Jury selection for his trial began this week but as of Friday afternoon, when the mistrial was declared, a full jury had been seated or not.

In an emailed statement, the District Attorney said that a “necessary and indispensable witness’ had an emergency medical issue and would not be able to travel to Colorado to testify in person.

A new trial date has been set for Oct. 25.