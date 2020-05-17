Missing woman’s husband pleads for her safe return

COLORADO SPRINGS– Barry Morphew, the husband of missing 49-year old Suzanne Morphew, is now speaking out about her disappearance.

In a Facebook video released on Sunday, Morphew says, “Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there and can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you, we miss you, your girls need you. No questions asked, however much they want – I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you, I want you back so bad.”

49-year-old Suzanne Morphew is still missing after going on a bike ride on Mother’s Day, May 10.

To date, there have been more than 100 tips reported to the dedicated phone line as part of Ms. Morphew’s Missing Person case.

Members of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continued the search for Suzanne Morphew on Saturday.

The Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Saturday’s efforts didn’t involve a large-scale search similar to the one that took place on US Highway 50 on May 15, however investigators continued to follow-up on tips and conduct targeted searches.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

The family is offering a $200,000 reward for her safe return.