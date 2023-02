(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Chippewa Road, near the Cimarron Hills area, on Thursday, Feb. 2.

According to EPSO, 16-year-old Jose left his home in the 6800 block of Chippewa Road near Peterson Road at around 5:50 p.m. Thursday night. EPSO said Jose is developmentally delayed and needs an inhaler.

EPSO said Jose was last seen wearing a red sweater. If you see Jose or know of his location call (719) 390-5555.