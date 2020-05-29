MISSING: Police need help finding a 12-year-old girl who walked away from a hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who walked away from Cedar Springs Hospital on Southgate Boulevard Thursday.

Alexis Bouthiller is not from Colorado Springs and is not tied to any family or known addresses in the surrounding area.

She was last seen wearing a black Star Wars t-shirt, blue jeans, and had a red/blue plaid shirt tied around her waist. She is also described as a white female, 5’3, with a thin build, and shoulder-length blonde hair.

If someone sees Alexis, call 9-1-1 immediately.