(LAKEWOOD Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Valeria Griego-Ayala on Oct. 13.

14-year-old Griego-Ayala was last seen Thursday, Oct. 12 at 3:00 p.m. in the 6100 block of West 13th Ave. She has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’06” tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

If see you are asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 980-7300 or call 911.