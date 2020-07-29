Missing hiker found dead in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The Chaffee County Search and Rescue located the body of Terry Pann, 60, of Nathrop.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, search crews found Pann on Wednesday, at approximately 1 p.m. west of West Apostle Peak.

Crews spent 5 days searching for Pann after he was reported missing after going hiking in the Ice Mountain area, which is located in northern Chaffee County.

Search efforts have been hampered due to inclement weather for the past 4 days, however, the weather broke on Wednesday and numerous resources were in place to do a much more intense search.

The Chaffee County Coroner will transport Pann to the Chaffee County Coroner’s Office and an autopsy will be performed where positive identification will be obtained.

Those participating in Wednesday efforts were Chaffee Search and Rescue North and South, Park County SAR, El Paso County SAR, Summit County Rescue Group, Lake County Search and Rescue, DFPC Canon City Helitak, DFPC Multi Mission Aircraft and Flight for Life Colorado. Reach Air Ambulance has also assisted several times over the past several days.