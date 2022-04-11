FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running east from the scene of the traffic crash. According to witnesses, he appeared to be injured when leaving the scene.

According to an update from FPD’s Public Safety Information Officer, Martinez has been located, but no additional information has been provided.