(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson Soldier Pvt. 1st Class Aaron Frame was located safely on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson requested help from the public to find Frame on Oct. 20. He had last been seen Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“Today, Pvt. 1st Class Aaron Frame was located and is safe. The 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson sincerely appreciate the assistance of our communities and partnered agencies for their support with finding him,” said a Fort Carson spokesperson.