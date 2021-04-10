Missing & engdangered child last seen near Chelton Rd. & Fountain Blvd.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff is looking for missing and endangered child and needs your help.

Joseph Pickering is described as a 14 year-old white male who is 5′ 5″ weighing about 96 lbs. He has blonde hair and green eyes, has a scar on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a while Nike hooded sweatshirt with the logo “Just Do it”, blue jeans, and red Nike shoes.

On Friday, April 9, 2021, the Sheriff’s office got a report of a runaway at 5:30 p.m.

Joseph was seen on camera at the Seven Eleven on Mesa Ridge Parkway at Approximately 4:20 p.m.



Call 719-390-5555 or 719-520-6666.



He had contacted an acquaintance and requested a ride home. Joseph was driven to the areas of Chelton Rd and Fountain Boulevard and left on foot. He has not been seen since.

If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or call 719-390-5555.