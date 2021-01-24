Missing endangered woman last seen in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. –Sherry Osgood walked away from assisted living personnel at approximately 1:30 on Sunday.

She was last seen on foot on Solar Drive, which is near Pueblo Blvd. & Red Creek Springs Road on the Southside.

Osgood suffers and has intellectual disabilities. She is a white female, 46 years old stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 lbs. She has short brown curly hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a pastel coat, pink face mask, blue jeans, black boots and carrying a black purse.

If seen call 9-11 or Pueblo dispatch: 719-553-2502.