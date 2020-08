COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a 12-year-old girl.

Ashley Grate was reported as a runaway by her family Monday night, according to police.

It is unknown what she was wearing but is described as a white female w/ blonde hair, 4’11, and 95 pounds.

If you see Grate or have information about where she might be, you are asked to call (719) 444-7000.