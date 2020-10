COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police and Fire Communication Center tweeted Friday night about a missing couple.

CSPDComCenter said Lee and Stella Vigil are in their 70’s and last believed to be on a hike from Woodmen Rd along the Santa Fe trail to USAFA.

Lee is 5’1”, medium build, short gray/black hair and a mustache. Stella is 4’9”, medium build and short gray hair.

If you see them please call (719) 444-7000.