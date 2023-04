(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a missing at-risk teen last seen around 3 a.m. Thursday, April 13 in Old Colorado City.

According to CSPD, 14-year-old Wednesday Phairchyld who goes by Max” went missing around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Phairchyld was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweats, and teal shoes. If you see her call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.