(LAMAR, Colo.) — A child from Lamar who was reported missing Saturday, died shortly after being found the same day.

The child was not identified because of their age. The Lamar Police Department says the child went missing just after 1 p.m. Saturday, June 2. They were found a few hours later.

The child was then taken to the hospital where they died.

Law enforcement has not released where the child was found or how they died. However, the death seems to be accidental.