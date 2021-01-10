Chaffee County mother Suzanne Morphew still missing after 8 months

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on May 10, 2020 in Chaffee County.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co.– It has been eight months since missing Chaffee County mother Suzanne Morphew was reported missing.

On Sunday, investigators said they have fielded more than 1300 tips and continue to vigorously pursue all leads.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing on Mother’s Day – May 10, 2020. She had reportedly left her house alone for a bike ride and never returned. Her bike was recovered less than a half a mile away later that the same day, her family has told FOX21 News.

I will have a friend make sure that the box remains stocked of #SuzanneMorphew flyers. Take a few and keep talking about her to help Law Enforcement find the truth. #FindSuzanne #Justice4Suzanne pic.twitter.com/ohJBj0e4kv — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) January 10, 2021

At the end of September Suzanne’s brother, Andy Moorman, led a 6-day search effort to find any evidence connected to his sister’s disappearance. Hundreds of volunteers searched 6,000 miles. The search concluded with no evidence linked to Suzanne’s case, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Barry Morphew, Suzanne’s husband, did not participate in the volunteer search. However, he has told FOX21 News that he searches for the missing woman every day.

Investigators have not named any suspects or persons of interest, and no arrests have been made. Suzanne Morphew’s case is still classified as a missing person.

Anyone with information please call the tip line at 719-312-7530.