MISSING: At-risk elderly man in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Albert Palacio, 86, was reported missing by family members from his home in Pueblo West, located on the north side of U.S. Highway 50 near the area of Purcell and Industrial Boulevard. Palacio was last heard from by family members at about 5:45 p.m. He is believed to have left the home on foot.

He is described as being 6-foot tall, 180 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket with turquoise trim. There is concern for Palacio’s welfare due to his age and the colder temperatures expected tonight.

Anyone with information on Palacio’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.