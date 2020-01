COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are asking for help to locate an at-risk adult in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department requests assistance in helping find Javier Gonzales Jr. Gonzales is a Hispanic male, 6′, 155lbs, 51 years of age, wearing a green jacket, light blue sweater and blue jeans.

He was last seen at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the 7600 block of Lexington Manor Drive Thursday morning.

Please call CSPD at (719)444-7000 with any information to help in locating Gonzales.