Missing and endangered Pueblo child possibly in Colorado Springs

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a missing and endangered child Tuesday evening. CBI sent an alert around 4:30 p.m.

According to the alert, police are searching for 12-year-old Jarika Otero. She has green eyes, brown hair, and is 4 feet 100 lbs. She was last seen June 14th in Pueblo, Colorado with her non-custodial mother, Jolene Ware living in a tent.

Deputies said through further investigation, there is reason to believe Jarika and Jolene are living on the streets in Colorado Springs.

If you see them call police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local