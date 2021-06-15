Missing and endangered Pueblo child possibly in Colorado Springs

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a missing and endangered child Tuesday evening. CBI sent an alert around 4:30 p.m.

According to the alert, police are searching for 12-year-old Jarika Otero. She has green eyes, brown hair, and is 4 feet 100 lbs. She was last seen June 14th in Pueblo, Colorado with her non-custodial mother, Jolene Ware living in a tent.

Deputies said through further investigation, there is reason to believe Jarika and Jolene are living on the streets in Colorado Springs.

If you see them call police.