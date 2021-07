EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for 82-year-old Frances Vialpando.

She who was last seen in the 13000 block of Ravine Drive West. Vialpando was last seen wearing blue jeans and a bright pink or orange shirt. She is 5’1″ with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 110 lbs.

If you see her, call 719-390-5555.