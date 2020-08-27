MISSING: 82-year-old man in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide search for a missing and endangered elderly man.

Investigators are searching for 82-year-old Victor Reed. He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. near the area of 1300 N 15th Street in Cañon City in a red 1999 Chevy S10 with a red camper shell on the back.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue windbreaker, and possibly wearing glasses.

According to CBI, Reed suffers from cognitive impairment.

If seen call 911 or the Cañon City Police Department 719-276-5600 option 6.