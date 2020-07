EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing and endangered elderly man.

Deputies are searching for 78-year-old Kenneth Goin. He was last seen at 10 a.m. on McBurney Blvd. in Security. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve green shirt, gray/blue pants, and possibly not wearing shoes.

According to EPSO, he needs his medications and has medication concerns.

If you see Goin call 719-390-5555 or 911.