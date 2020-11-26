MISSING: 66-year-old Pueblo woman

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are searching for a 66-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday, November 24 around 4 p.m.

According to police, Elizabeth Johnson-Callahan left her home in the 500 block of Cactus St. walking to the Loaf N Jug on Thatcher Ave. She may possibly be lost or confused.

Johnson-Callahan is described as a white female, 5’5”, salt and pepper hair, with brown eyes.

If you have any information on Johnson-Callahan please contact Officer Lewis at (719) 553-3280 or email hlewis@pueblo.us or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.